UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $467.23 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,664,114 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Capital One Financial worth $467,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $156.00 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $168.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.47.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

