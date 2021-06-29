UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $516.67 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,674,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,144 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $516,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE FIS opened at $143.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.66. The company has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.