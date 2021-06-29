UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,281,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $332,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $3,432,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $242.24 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.19 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.