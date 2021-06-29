UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 314,170 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,417,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,170 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of T-Mobile US worth $553,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,433,000 after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.0% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 200,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 118,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

Shares of TMUS opened at $145.04 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $180.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.