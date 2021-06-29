UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 637,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,024 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $379,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $9,461,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $642.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $626.48. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.