UBS Group AG Buys 7,577 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Prudential were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 81.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Prudential during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 1.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

