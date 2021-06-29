UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.32% of Tutor Perini worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,055,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 76,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 255,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 73,292 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $706.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $981,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022 in the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.