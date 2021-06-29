UBS Group AG Has $3.12 Million Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE:PAG opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.05. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.