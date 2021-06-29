UBS Group AG Purchases 15,022 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,869,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,003,000 after acquiring an additional 53,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,739,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,215 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,438,000 after purchasing an additional 460,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,473,000 after purchasing an additional 453,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 707.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

