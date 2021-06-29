UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,938 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CLIX opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 12 month low of $71.77 and a 12 month high of $104.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.58.

