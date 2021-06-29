UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGP. Truist lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP opened at $166.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.05. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.53 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

