UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Brokerages expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to announce $2.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.41 billion and the lowest is $2.33 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $8.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.38. The stock had a trading volume of 197,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,288. UFP Industries has a one year low of $46.40 and a one year high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $749,344,000 after buying an additional 508,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,594,000 after buying an additional 99,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,030,000 after buying an additional 77,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after buying an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,308,000 after buying an additional 362,549 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

