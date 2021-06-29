UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.01 and last traded at $68.61. 84,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,139,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.28.

PATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.23.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $1,342,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,716 shares in the company, valued at $45,073,766.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,030,241 shares of company stock worth $281,972,416. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

