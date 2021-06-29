United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $217.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed by United Parcel Service's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks even in the current uncertain times. Notably, in February, the company's board increased its quarterly dividend by 1 % to $1.02 per share. Its ability to generate free cash flow is highly impressive and that supports shareholder-friendly activities. Moreover, e-commerce growth emerged as a huge booster amid this pandemic-ravaged scenario and is primarily responsible for UPS' earnings outperformance for four successive quarters. E-commerce growth is expected to boost its second-quarter 2021 results, scheduled to be revealed on Jul 27, as well. The company's liquidity position is appreciative too. However, high operating expenses are concerning. The coronavirus-induced weakness in the industrial sector is also a bane.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

UPS stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.47. The stock had a trading volume of 53,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $107.84 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after acquiring an additional 335,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,436,000 after acquiring an additional 83,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,219,712,000 after acquiring an additional 137,214 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

