United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,151,000 after acquiring an additional 139,803 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after buying an additional 165,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,187,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $177.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.51. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.