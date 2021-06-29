Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,553 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.12% of Unitil worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTL. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Unitil by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 75.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unitil by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTL opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UTL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

