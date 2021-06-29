Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UBX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.84.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $4.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.59. The company has a market cap of $245.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.24. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,577,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 179,028 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 698.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 90,734 shares in the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.