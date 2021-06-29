UREEQA (URQA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $112,012.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last week, UREEQA has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $905,528.53 and approximately $112,012.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00156200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00170061 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,232.99 or 1.00409492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars.

