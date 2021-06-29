V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 353.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of VFC traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,070. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.