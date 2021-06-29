Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 2,248.1% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.07. Valeo has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLEEY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

