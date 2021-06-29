Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 2,248.1% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.07. Valeo has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

Get Valeo alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on VLEEY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.