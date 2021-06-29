Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

VLY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after acquiring an additional 209,697 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $6,942,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

