Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,977 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3855 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -151.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

