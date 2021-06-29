Van ECK Associates Corp Has $234,000 Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

