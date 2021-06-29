Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $187,000 in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Compugen Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $595.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

