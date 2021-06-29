Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $368,000 Investment in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCE. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 1.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 20.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 16.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 33.1% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCE stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.37. Arco Platform Limited has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCE shares. TheStreet lowered Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Itau BBA Securities raised Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

