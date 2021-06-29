VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,608 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFXF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 109.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.