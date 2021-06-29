VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the May 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ ESPO opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 83.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,166,000 after acquiring an additional 186,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,018,000 after acquiring an additional 108,520 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,600,000.

