Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TSE:VCNS traded up 0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,858. Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio has a 52 week low of 26.56 and a 52 week high of 28.89.

