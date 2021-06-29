Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Boosted by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 3.4% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.62. The company had a trading volume of 57,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,170. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $113.78 and a twelve month high of $158.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

