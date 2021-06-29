Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.8% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.35. 30,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,135. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

