Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Down 7.1%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.11. 141,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,017,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vaxart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $979.37 million, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.28.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. Vaxart’s revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaxart news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

