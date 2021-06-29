Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of VEC stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vectrus will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEC. FMR LLC grew its position in Vectrus by 21.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vectrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Vectrus by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vectrus by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vectrus by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

