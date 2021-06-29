Veles (VLS) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Veles has a market cap of $88,153.51 and $84.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0684 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,824.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,156.78 or 0.06020359 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.66 or 0.01456146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.96 or 0.00401841 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00167431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.45 or 0.00615350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00426571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00357451 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,706 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,034 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

