Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

VTR opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. Ventas has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -232.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

