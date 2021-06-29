Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Up 287.2% in June

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 287.2% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEOEY. Barclays upgraded Veolia Environnement from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $32.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

