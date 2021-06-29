Verge Hits Market Cap of $384.92 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Verge has a market capitalization of $384.92 million and approximately $19.99 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00406479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010990 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,463,219,344 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

