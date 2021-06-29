Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Gap Down to $9.94

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.94, but opened at $9.73. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 28,108 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

The company has a market cap of $543.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.57.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%. The business had revenue of $58.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 202,503 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

