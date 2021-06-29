Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,741 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,751 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,899,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,857,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,640 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,628 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Vertiv by 6,568.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,561 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.32. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.