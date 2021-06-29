VG Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VG Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGLS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 307.9% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,445,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VG Life Sciences stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. VG Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Get VG Life Sciences alerts:

VG Life Sciences Company Profile

VG Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops a pipeline of transformative therapies for combat cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases caused by chronic inflammation. It offers VG1177, a solution that deploys a synthesized peptide, which uses its superior binding abilities to eliminate the unwanted Class II-associated invariant chain peptide (CLIP) that is displayed on specific B cells that leads to chronic inflammation.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for VG Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VG Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.