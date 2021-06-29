Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $622.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report $622.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $566.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $660.54 million. Viasat posted sales of $530.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Viasat in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 17,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,097. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94. Viasat has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,251.00, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Viasat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Viasat by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

