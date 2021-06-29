Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 225.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,771 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,708,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,531,000 after acquiring an additional 125,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $39,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,554,451.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $509,140.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,638 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

