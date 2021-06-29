Viberate Price Hits $0.0344 (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Viberate has a market cap of $6.76 million and $925,924.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Viberate Profile

VIB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

