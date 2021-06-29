Vickers Vantage Corp. I’s (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) Lock-Up Period To End on July 6th

Vickers Vantage Corp. I’s (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, July 6th. Vickers Vantage Corp. I had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Vickers Vantage Corp. I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCKAU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $4,032,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $2,016,000.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

