VideoCoin Price Down 9.7% This Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $28.52 million and $31,077.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00081735 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00038497 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,289,646 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

