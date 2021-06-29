Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 385.8% from the May 31st total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,004 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 500.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of VIRC opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Virco Mfg. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 million, a P/E ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.27.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

