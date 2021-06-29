Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $365,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,111,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $447,113,000 after acquiring an additional 84,037 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 97.4% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $234.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $457.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $238.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

