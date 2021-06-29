Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €300.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €300.00 ($352.94) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €256.00 ($301.18).

ETR VOW3 opened at €213.40 ($251.06) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €222.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. Volkswagen has a one year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

