Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €290.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €256.00 ($301.18).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €213.40 ($251.06) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €222.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

