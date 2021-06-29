Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Short Interest Up 650.0% in June

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

VOSSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vossloh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Commerzbank started coverage on Vossloh in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS VOSSF opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. Vossloh has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

