Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMC opened at $176.99 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $113.91 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

